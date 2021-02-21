Gherao Delhi Police Personnel If They Come To Arrest You: BKU Leader Balbir Singh Rajewal To Farmers

Alleging that the Delhi Police is unfairly serving notices to those who are backing the ongoing farmer’s protests, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday asked farmers to gherao police personnel if they visited their villages to make an arrest.

“If Delhi Police personnel come to arrest you, gather the entire village and oppose them," Rajewal told farmers at a "Kisan-Mazdoor Ekta Maha Rally” in Punjab's Barnala on Sunday. The rally was organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union. Two days ago, Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni had made a similar appeal.

The protesting farmers have also announced their decision to intensify their stir from February 23. Farm unions have accused the Centre of adopting “repressive” measures against them.

Rajewal also urged the Punjab Police to not cooperate with the Delhi cops.

Claiming that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is scared of the farmers' agitation, he alleged that those serving 'langar' or extending help to farmers at the protest sites outside the national capital are being issued notices by Delhi Police.

“Those who are bringing 'langar' material or extending help to us in whatever manner they can, they are being slapped with notices. It is in my knowledge that many FIRs have been lodged against unknown persons by the Delhi Police,” the BKU leader said.

“I want to make it clear to all farmers and labourers that if anyone gets any notice, do not bother, forward one copy to us. No one needs to appear before the police,” he said.

Rajewal further said that the farmers' agitation against the laws has now turned into a “jan andolan” (people's movement). “It is a question of your future and that of your children,” he said, adding that they would not return until the farm laws are withdrawn.

He also praised village panchayats for their decision to send people to the protest sites outside Delhi on rotational basis.

Rajewal also said that the Union government had no right to introduce the laws as agriculture is a state subject.

Meanwhile, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said his outfit has planned to hold a big gathering in Delhi on February to protest the Centre’s new agriculture legislations.

(With PTI inputs)

