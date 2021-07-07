Kejriwal Inaugurates Genome Sequencing Laboratory At LNJP Hospital

Delhi's LNJP Hospital on Wednesday inaugurated a genome sequencing lab. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was present at the occasion.

According to him, theis laboratoey will play a pivotal role in detection of the lethality of the coronavirus variant. This initiative will also help the government make preparations for it for the much anticipated third wave of COVID.

Last month, Kejriwal had announced that two genome sequencing laboratories to identify variants of coronavirus will come up at the LNJP Hospital and at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

These labs have been set up as part of the Delhi government's preparations for a possible third wave of coronavirus.

"Launched the COVID genome sequencing facility at LNJP Hospital, Delhi.New variants of corona are emerging all over the world, the lethality of any new variant of corona can be detected in this lab in Delhi so that the government can work on the strategy and treatment to stop its spread," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at the launch.

(With PTI Inputs)

