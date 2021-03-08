March 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh Passes Away

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh Passes Away

Ex Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh passed away on Monday at the age of 86 due to some health ailments.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh Passes Away
Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh
Twitter
Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh Passes Away
outlookindia.com
2021-03-08T15:17:45+05:30

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh passed away on Monday at the age of 86 due to some health ailments.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the death of the deceased leader.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Justice Shri Anshuman Singh, who served as Governor of Rajasthan & Gujarat. His contribution in the judiciary & public life shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his family members to bear this loss. May his soul RIP," tweeted Ashok Gehlot

Anshuman Singh was a retired Justice who served as the Governor of Rajasthan from January, 1999 till 2003

Anshuman Singh was a retired Justice who served as the Governor of Rajasthan from January, 1999 till 2003. He was born in 1935 in Allahabad and pursued arts and law.

He was also appointed as the governor of Gujarat state in 1998.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

2008 Batla House Encounter: Accused Ariz Khan Convicted For Inspector's Murder

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos