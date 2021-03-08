Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh Passes Away

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh passed away on Monday at the age of 86 due to some health ailments.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the death of the deceased leader.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Justice Shri Anshuman Singh, who served as Governor of Rajasthan & Gujarat. His contribution in the judiciary & public life shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his family members to bear this loss. May his soul RIP," tweeted Ashok Gehlot

On the demise of Justice Sh. Singh, spoke to his elder son Sh. Arun Pratap Singh over phone and conveyed my condolences to the family. We share their grief in this difficult time. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2021

Anshuman Singh was a retired Justice who served as the Governor of Rajasthan from January, 1999 till 2003

Anshuman Singh was a retired Justice who served as the Governor of Rajasthan from January, 1999 till 2003. He was born in 1935 in Allahabad and pursued arts and law.

He was also appointed as the governor of Gujarat state in 1998.

