Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Weakness After Fever

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus infection in April this year.

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Weakness After Fever
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh | File Photo

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Weakness After Fever
2021-10-13T20:39:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 8:39 pm

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following fever, sources said.

The 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids, sources added.

The former prime minister was admitted to the cardioneuro unit of the AIIMS and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, Singh's personal physician for years.


The Congress said the former prime minister is stable and is undergoing routine treatment.


"There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern," AICC secretary Pranav Jha tweeted after he was flooded with queries about Singh's health.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.


Prayers for the early recovery of the former prime minister poured in from a host of leaders across party lines.


"Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.


Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished Singh a speedy recovery.


Among others, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP's Nawab Malik also prayed for the ex-prime minister's good health.

(PTI inputs)

Manmohan Singh New Delhi AIIMS
