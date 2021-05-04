May 04, 2021
Poshan
Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Tests Negative For Covid

Umar Khalid is now out of quarantine.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2021
Umar Khalid.
File photo
outlookindia.com
2021-05-04T19:40:33+05:30
Former JNU student Umar Khalid tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is now out of quarantine.

Khalid’s father, Sayed Qasim Rasool Ilyas shared the news about his son Twitter. He wrote, “I am pleased to inform that by the grace of God my son #UmarKhalid has tested covid negative and is out of quarantine. I thank all his friends and well-wishers who were worried and prayed for him.”

Arrested last year in connection with a Delhi riots case, the 33-year-old former JNU student had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 25.

Khaild was arrested for his alleged role in the Delhi riots of February 2020.

