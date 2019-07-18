﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala Join BJP In Gujarat

Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala Join BJP In Gujarat

Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the ruling party at a function held in its headquarters in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 July 2019
Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala Join BJP In Gujarat
Former Congress legislators Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the BJP in Gujarat.
ANI/Twitter
Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala Join BJP In Gujarat
outlookindia.com
2019-07-18T17:32:00+0530

Former Congress legislators Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the BJP in Gujarat on Thursday.

Thakur and Zala joined the ruling party at a function held in its headquarters in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Thakor and Zala resigned as MLAs on July 5, apparently after voting against Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Thakore, the 43-year-old ex-MLA from Radhanpur in Patan district, had said earlier that he was unhappy in the Congress which he had joined in 2017 just ahead of the assembly polls that year.

Zala, a close associate of Thakor, was the MLA from Bayad in Sabarkantha district. He had said he was not feeling comfortable in the opposition party.

Thakor resigned from all posts in the Congress in April just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state, where the BJP won all the 26 parliamentary seats for the second time in a row.

However, he had continued as MLA.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Alpesh Thakor Gandhinagar BJP Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL: SunRisers Hyderabad Rope In England's Cricket World Cup-Winning Coach Trevor Bayliss As Head Coach
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters