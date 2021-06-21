Former Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Joins BJP

Rupjyoti Kurmi who represented Assam Legislative Assembly four times consecutively from Mariani LAC of Jorhat district has joined the ruling BJP on Monday at a function in Lakhimpur in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Kurmi had resigned from the Congress and the assembly.

Welcoming Kurmi to the party, Sarma described him as one of the strongest youth leaders in the state. He said Kurmi was ready to join the BJP in 2019, but that couldn't happen adding his joining the party would be of great help. "He realised what the Congress is and joined the BJP only after that," Sarma said. He said more would join the party if it continued to work for the people.

Kurmi said the BJP was working very hard for the people of the state.

"I should have joined the BJP much earlier," he said while praising the chief minister's way of working.

While leaving the party Kurmi had blamed the leadership for not acknowledging his contribution and refusing to give him any position of responsibility like the president of the APCC or leader of the CLP, which he had sought. "The party is headed for ruin in the state," he said.

Kurmi was the last MLA of the Congress to represent the tea tribe, an electorally significant community, and his departure could cost the party dear. The party has been losing its influence in the community which for long had been one of its pillars of strength.

The four-time MLA has said more of his erstwhile colleagues in Congress are likely to join the BJP. After Kurmi left the Congress, Sarma had asked all opposition MLAs to join the BJP and work together for the development of the state. " What will they do for the next five years?" he wondered.

