August 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Forensic Science Lab In Delhi’s Rohini To Start Animal DNA Test To Help Solve Wildlife-Related Crime

Forensic Science Lab In Delhi’s Rohini To Start Animal DNA Test To Help Solve Wildlife-Related Crime

Wildlife forensics is a relatively new field of criminal investigation.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:39 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Forensic Science Lab In Delhi’s Rohini To Start Animal DNA Test To Help Solve Wildlife-Related Crime
The new facility at the Rohini forensic lab will onduct scientific procedures to examine, identify, and compare evidence from crime scenes and link those with a suspect and the animal victim.
File- Representational Image
Forensic Science Lab In Delhi’s Rohini To Start Animal DNA Test To Help Solve Wildlife-Related Crime
outlookindia.com
2021-08-09T09:39:25+05:30

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini in Delhi will now be able to test animal DNA samples with two high-tech machines at its newly started facility that can be used for conducting scientific procedures to examine, identify, and compare evidence from crime scenes and link those with a suspect and a victim.

Wildlife forensics is a relatively new field of criminal investigation. 

Officials at FSL said on Sunday that they have recently procured two machines -- an automate DNA extraction instrument and a Real-Time PCR instrument based on mitochondrial DNA technology.

Forensic Science Laboratory Director Deepa Verma said the facilty has started a new unit for testing the animal DNA and the types of evidence analysed include any part of an animal including blood and tissue samples, bones contents. 

"Our experts shall analyses DNA to provide information about the identity of a sample. Some answers that DNA tests may provide include identification, characterization of the relationships between animals and evaluation of two different samples in order to determine if they originated from the same animal," she said. 

Incharge Crime Scene Examination of FSL Sanjeev Gupta said Animal evidence can be an important element in a case when used to establish an association between a crime scene and a suspect or in crimes involving a specific animal. 

This facility will help the wildlife forensic scientists to further examine cases of poaching and other crimes, officials said.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

8 People Killed In Their Sleep After Truck Rams Into Hut In Gujarat

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Animal attack Genetics- Genes- DNA- etc National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos