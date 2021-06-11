Fishermen Killing Case: SC Says Italy Will Prosecute Two Marines As Per International Arbitral Award

The Supreme Court on Friday said the Republic of Italy will prosecute two Italian Marines accused in the fishermen killing case as per international arbitral award.
The incident had happened off Kerala coast in 2012.
(More details awaited)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Himachal’s Covid Infection Rate Drops To 5.3%; CM Apprises Amit Shah Of Situation
French Open: Coco Gauff Makes Breakthrough In Paris At 17
ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Dom Sibley Stands Firm A England Dig In For Drab Draw