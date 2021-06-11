June 11, 2021
Fishermen Killing Case: SC Says Italy Will Prosecute Two Marines As Per International Arbitral Award

The incident had happened off Kerala coast in 2012.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:44 am
Fishermen Killing Case: SC Says Italy Will Prosecute Two Marines As Per International Arbitral Award
The marines -- Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone
File Photo/AP/AIJAZ RAHI
Fishermen Killing Case: SC Says Italy Will Prosecute Two Marines As Per International Arbitral Award
2021-06-11T11:44:28+05:30

The Supreme Court on Friday said the Republic of Italy will prosecute two Italian Marines accused in the fishermen killing case as per international arbitral award.

The incident had happened off Kerala coast in 2012.

 (More details awaited)

