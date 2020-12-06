December 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mumbai, 16 Injured

Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mumbai, 16 Injured

The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Ganesh Galli locality

PTI 06 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mumbai, 16 Injured
Representational Image
PTI
Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mumbai, 16 Injured
outlookindia.com
2020-12-06T11:18:34+05:30

At least 16 people have been injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the blaze erupted at around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality. "It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital," an official said.

Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control, he added.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Committed To Fulfilling Ambedkar's Dreams: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Fire National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos