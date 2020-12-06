Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mumbai, 16 Injured

At least 16 people have been injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the blaze erupted at around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality. "It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital," an official said.

Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control, he added.

