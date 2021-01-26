FAU-G To Launch Today: All You Need To Know, How To Download

FAU-G, the made-in-India mobile game developed by nCore Games is scheduled to launch today on January 26. Since September last year when the game was announced, there has been quite a lot of buzz around it, even though all that is known about the game has come from a couple of teasers and trailers.

It was announced right after the Chinese app called PUBG was banned in India.

Here's all you need to know about FAU-G.

What is FAU-G?

FAU-G stands for Fearless and United Guards – It is an action game for mobile that has been made in India by Bangalore-based company nCore Games. In September, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G on Twitter, saying it supports Atmanirbhar movement and that “players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers.” He also shared that 20 per cent of the revenue generated by the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer trust.

According to the nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal, the first level in FAU-G is based on the Galwan Valley skirmish where the Indian Army engaged with Chinese troops. Then in October, the Akshay Kumar shared a teaser that gave us a glimpse at the brawler mechanics in the game.

As per a report, FAU-G will have a story mode at launch, and multiplayer and battle royale modes later down the line.

How to download FAU-G?

Downloading FAU-G is just like downloading any other app from the Google Play Store. The game will be available on Play Store on 26th January, so this method will only work once the game is released.

- Go to Google Play Store

- Search for FAU-G and click on "FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards" by developer Studio nCore. Makes sure you check for the developer as there are many clones that might confuse you.

- From the FAU-G's Play Store listing page, locate and click on the Install button.

If you have already pre-registered for the game, you will be notified when the game goes live. Users who have selected the option to install the game as it gets available while pre-registering do not need to follow these steps. Users running Android OS version older than 8 may not be able to install the game.

