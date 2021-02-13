Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Chief Reviews Arrangements At Border Points

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava reviewed the law and order situation and arrangements at various border points of the national capital on Saturday in wake of the agitation by farmers protesting the three agriculture laws, officials said.

During the crime review meeting held with senior officers of the force, Shrivastava also took stock of action taken against criminals involved in burglary, and other cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), Excise Act, and gambling, they said.

To reduce such crime, the police chief stressed the need to take effective and sustained steps.

He insisted on carrying out regular checking of listed criminals, including jail/bail/parole released, temporal and special analysis of crime incidents as well as optimal use of available human resources and technology.

He also stressed the need to assess the performance of anti-snatching teams and the use of crime teams regularly.

During the meeting, the Special Commissioner of Police (Operation) also briefed Shrivastava about the progress in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination of Delhi Police personnel, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police.

Shrivastava also rewarded the police team involved in cracking the "Reliance jewellery showroom dacoity" case that took place under the Maurya Enclave police station in January. Eight people who were found involved in the crime and six receivers (who bought the stolen articles from the accused) were nabbed through technical and local intelligence.

The police team had also recovered 6.5 kg of robbed jewellery articles besides, two cars from the accused.

With inputs from PTI.

