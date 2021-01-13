Farmers' Protest: Bar Council Urges Farmers To Stop Protesting And Respect The Judiciary

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has urged the farmers protesting against the three farm laws, to respect the judiciary and halt their agitation, following the Supreme Court order. In the light of the Supreme Court's ruling to put a hold on the farm laws, the BCI has requested the farmers to suspend their protests, saying that this is the last hope for the country.

“The prudent citizens of the country should appreciate the order of the Supreme Court in the matter of Farmers' agitation. The step which our Apex Court has taken is a historic step and it is in the interest of the nation. The order of Supreme Court firstly aims at saving the lives of agitating farmers, the elderly people, women, children from the harsh cold and weather condition and COVID", said Manan Kumar Mishra, BCI Chairperson.

However, the farmer unions who have been protesting since November have clearly stated that they shall not stop protesting until the three laws have been repealed by the government. They have also called the four-member committee appointed by the court, as "pro-government" and have decided against appearing before it.

With PTI inputs

