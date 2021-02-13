Farmers' Protest: 72-Year-Old Farmer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Singhu Border

A 72-year-old protesting farmer from Punjab who was participating in the farmers' agitation against the three contentious agriculture laws has died of cardiac arrest, informed the police.

A police official posted at Kundli police station in Haryana's Sonipat shared that the farmer's name was Hansa Singh, who hailed from the Moga district. He died of cardiac arrest, his post mortem was completed on Friday, the official added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the Centre has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

With PTI Inputs

