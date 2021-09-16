Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockage of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue
Farmer protests | PTI

Trending

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T17:14:33+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 5:14 pm

To comply with the orders of the Supreme Court regarding blocking of NH-44 by protesting farmers on the Kundli-Singhu border near Sonipat, Haryana Government has constituted a State-Level committee in order to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ organizations.

Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said that a State-Level Committee comprising of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sh. Rajeev Arora as Chairman and Director General of Police, Sh. P.K. Agrawal, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sh. Navdeep Singh Virk, Secretary, Home-I Department, Dr Balkar Singh as its members has been constituted.

The spokesperson said that the Committee shall hold discussions with the Farmers/Farmers Organizations to resolve the issue of blockades of inter-state roads and National Highways to avoid any inconvenience to General Public. The concerned Divisional Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, Inspectors General of Police, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police shall also be associated with the Committee for the said purpose.

The incident comes soon after controversy following Chief Minister Amarinder Singh initially urging agitating farmers to move their protests out of Punjab but later stating that they had misunderstood his words.

Tags

Harish Manav National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest

Maha: 35-Year-Old Deputy Sarpanch Jumps From Second Floor Over False Alarm, Dies

President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case

India Is Logging Covid 19 Cases At A Steady Pace

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

‘Over 20 Million People Streamed YouTube On Their Living Room Screens In India’

‘Over 20 Million People Streamed YouTube On Their Living Room Screens In India’

Read More from Outlook

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

Outlook Web Desk / The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has made similar promises in Punjab and Uttarakhand. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also announced providing free electricity to farmers.

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 15% Cash Payment For Banks, Value Of 85% Security Receipts To Remain Intact

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 15% Cash Payment For Banks, Value Of 85% Security Receipts To Remain Intact

Outlook Business Team / Union Cabinet yesterday approved Central Government guarantee up to Rs 30,600 Crore to back Security Receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL)

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockage of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement