September 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Fadnavis To Oversee BJP’s Bihar Poll Campaign

Fadnavis To Oversee BJP’s Bihar Poll Campaign

On Wednesday, the BJP announced the appointment of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the party in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections.

PTI 30 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Fadnavis To Oversee BJP’s Bihar Poll Campaign
BJP National President JP Nadda with party's Bihar elections in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and senior leader Bhupendra Yadav during a party meeting ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
PTI
Fadnavis To Oversee BJP’s Bihar Poll Campaign
outlookindia.com
2020-09-30T17:10:11+05:30
Also read

The BJP on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as its party in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections. The announcement came on a day, the party president J P Nadda has been holding talks with state BJP leaders to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the JD(U) and the LJP. The LJP has been making a lot fuss lately, and has expressed its dissatisfaction over the number of seats being offered by the BJP.

For the last few weeks, Fadnavis had been participating in the party's internal meetings to discuss the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times recently. The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After Babri Demolition Verdict, Security In Mumbai Is Beefed Up

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Devendra Fadnavis Jagat Prakash Nadda Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Bihar Elections 2020 BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos