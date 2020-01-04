Kiran Bedi Shares Video Of Sun Chanting <em>Om</em>. But It Is Fake

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Saturday shared a video that claimed the sound of the Sun was Om.
Without any disclaimer, Bedi shared the video that said, "NASA recorded sound of Sun -- Sun chants Om."
The post received wide traction but triggered hilarious responses. Besides, the retired IPS officer was criticised for sharing the video that lacked any authenticity.
January 4, 2020
But does the Sun really chant Om?
NASA released a video in July 2018 and said that the Sun is not silent. The video captures the vibrations produced by the movement of the Sun's waves, loops and eruptions. The hum it produces does not sound similar or close to Om.
The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen. Listen in: https://t.co/J4ZC3hUwtL pic.twitter.com/lw30NIEob2— NASA (@NASA) July 25, 2018
But NASA has nowhere mentioned that the sound produced by the Sun has a similarity with the Om. The sound of the sun can be heard on the SoundCloud also.
According to NASA, "Data from ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) has captured the dynamic movement of the Sun’s atmosphere for over 20 years. Today, we can hear the Sun’s movement — all of its waves, loops and eruptions — with our own ears."
It said the sound helps scientists to "study what can’t be observed with the naked eye".
The video shared by Bedi is not the original video shared by NASA. The sound of Om has been amplified in the video.
Interestingly, the video shared by Bedi has been in circulation since 2017, a year before NASA discovered that the Sun emanated sound.
'Are You India's PM Or Pakistan's Ambassador?': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At Narendra Modi
'Harsh Retaliation Is Waiting': Iran's Supreme Leader After US Airstrike Kills Its Top General
Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill 'Abuses' Umpire, Gets Decision Overturned; Delhi Cricket Team Walk Off In Protest - Report
'Won't Move Back An Inch' To Revoke CAA, Says Amit Shah; Accuses Congress Of 'Spreading Misinformation'
Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Which Car To Buy?
Ind-Ra Further Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast For FY20 To 5.6%
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India At Rs 34 Lakh
India's GDP Growth Slips To 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In 6 Years