Extremists In Disguise As Food Providers: Sambit Patra On Violence During Farmers' Protest

Those who were viewed as "annadaata" (food providers) have turned out to be extremists, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra after violence broke out during the farmers’ Republic Dat tractor rally on Tuesday.

Patra also shared a video on Twitter in which a protestor is purportedly seen throwing away a national flag as he climbed a pole to hoist a different flag.

"Those we had been calling annadaata (food providers) for so many days have turned out to be extremists. Don't defame annadaata, call an extremist an extremist only," Patra tweeted as a section of protesting farmers forcefully entered the Red Fort on Tuesday.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan also said that the manner in which crimes were being committed under the garb of agitation by some unruly elements, was not acceptable at any cost.

"LJP condemns this type of behaviour," he tweeted.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police and overturned vehicles.

With PTI Inputs

