Explosion: Laptop Explodes Inside Delhi's Rohini Court, Proceedings Suspended

Delhi's Rohini Court, on Thursday morning, witnessed a minor explosion. So far no casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to the findings of the initial assessment, some malfunction or leakage in the laptop's battery resulted in the explosion.

Available details suggest that a laptop was kept in a school bag which exploded inside courtroom number 102. Videos have emerged on social media showing a laptop lying on the floor, with police personnel rushing around.

Delhi: A suspicious explosion took place at Rohini Court today morning. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/twqNLqNk4l — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

All ongoing court proceedings were immediately stalled following the intimidating incident.

The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Forensic and crime teams will be conducting an analysis to detrmine the exact cause and other details of the incident.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

