Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Explainer: All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Here’s the list of key projects to be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Explainer: All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission on October 25. | File Photo

Trending

Explainer: All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T13:32:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 1:32 pm

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Its objective is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. The scheme aims to make India ready to effectively manage any future pandemics and health emergencies.  

The Mission has been launched with an investment of Rs 64,000 crore. An average expenditure of Rs 90 to Rs 100 crore will be spent in a district.

Related Stories

Covid-19 An Opportunity For India To Speed Up Ayushman Bharat: WHO Chief

PM Modi Launches Pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission From Varanasi

Here’s the list of key projects to be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

1. A national institution for health.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

2. Four new national institutes for virology.

3. A regional research platform for WHO South-East Asia Region.

4. Nine biosafety level-three laboratories.

5. Five new regional national centres for disease control.

6. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states.

7. 11,024 urban health and wellness centres to be established in all the states.

8. Critical care services to be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks. The remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

9. Integrated public health labs in all 730 districts.

10. 15 round-the-clock health emergency operation centres to be started at state level along with critical care hospital blocks in 12 government hospitals to give comprehensive diagnostics and treatment facilities.

11. Two container-based mobile hospitals with all healthcare facilities will be established which could be rushed to any place in case of an emergency. These containers with a capacity of about 100 beds each will be placed in Delhi and Chennai and can be airlifted or taken by trains to the place of emergency.

12. 134 types of tests will be done free of cost at the district level.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi India Prime Minister of India health National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike

Pegasus Probe | SC Appoints Expert Committee To Investigate, Says 'Important To Protect Right To Privacy'

Active Covid-19 Cases Stand At 242-Day Low, 13,451 New Infections Logged Yesterday In India

AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village In Kullu Leaves Dozens Of Homes Reduced To Ash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Himachal Pradesh: EC Takes Special Measures For Polls In Pong Island Village; Boats, Solar Batteries For 96 Voters

Himachal Pradesh: EC Takes Special Measures For Polls In Pong Island Village; Boats, Solar Batteries For 96 Voters

Punjab CM Terms Boosting Industry 'Need Of The Hour', Assures Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Delays And Inertia

Punjab CM Terms Boosting Industry 'Need Of The Hour', Assures Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Delays And Inertia

CBI Nabs Navy Officer And Four Others For Leaking Confidential Info About Submarine Project

CBI Nabs Navy Officer And Four Others For Leaking Confidential Info About Submarine Project

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan's Bail Application Today: Five New Arguments Put Up By Mukhul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan's Bail Application Today: Five New Arguments Put Up By Mukhul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Bureau / The Bombay High Court had adjourned the hearing yesterday evening, till today afternoon.

Himachal: Massive Fire At Malana Village, Dozen Homes Gutted And Reduced To Ashes

Himachal: Massive Fire At Malana Village, Dozen Homes Gutted And Reduced To Ashes

Ashwani Sharma / Videos going viral on social media show local families in the remote, ancient village, struggling to put down the flames that erupted at around 1 am Tuesday night.

IPL: New Franchise Linked With Betting Companies But BCCI Sees No Red

IPL: New Franchise Linked With Betting Companies But BCCI Sees No Red

Soumitra Bose / CVC Capital outbid the Adani Group to win the Ahmedabad franchise from IPL 2022. CVC are a private equity company heavily invested in betting companies abroad.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement