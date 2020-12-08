December 08, 2020
Corona
Panel To Review Bharat Biotech, Pfizer, SII's Covid Vaccine Applications On Wednesday

On Monday, Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm to apply for emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine.

PTI 08 December 2020
An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet on Wednesday to review applications submitted by Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates, official sources said on Monday night.

The decision was taken late on Monday evening after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had on December 4 sought approval for its vaccine from the central drug regulator, after the firm secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India sought such a nod for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6.

"DCGI has already started processing the applications. The subject expert committee on Covid-19 at Covid will deliberate on the applications by Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccines on December 9," a source said.

At an all-party meeting on December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed hope that a Covid-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks. 

