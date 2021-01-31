Expelled AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala Discharged From Hospital, Likely To Head To Chennai

VK Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was discharged from Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital on Sunday, just a couple of days after she was released from prison.

Sasikala, who served four years in prison in a corruption case, was admitted to the Victoria Hospital, a few weeks ago when she tested positive for Covid-19.

Sasikala will now travel to Chennai, sources close to the family said adding that doctors have advised her to be under self-quarantine for a few days.

Prison authorities in Bengaluru had formally released her on January 27 after she completed the four-year jail term that was awarded to her in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

On the advice of doctors, she remained in the hospital and was discharged on Sunday after her latest Covid-19 test reports returned negative, hospital officials said.

A huge crowd of supporters greeted Sasikala as she came out of the hospital. More than 300 police personnel were deployed in the area to ensure law and order, police said.

Sambasivan, one of her supporters from Hosur in the border district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, told PTI that this was like a festival for him.

Her release comes ahead of the Assembly elections likely in April-May this year in Tamil Nadu.

(With PTI inputs)

