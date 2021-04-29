Exit Polls Project Regime Change In Tamil Nadu

Almost all exit polls have predicted the DMK to sweep the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections bringing to an end 10 years of AIADMK rule.

The exit polls have projected the DMK and its allies winning 150 plus seats with the India Today-Axis polls giving the highest of 175-195 in the 234 seat Assembly. If the results on May 2 match the exit poll numbers then M.K. Stalin would be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A local Tamil news channel – Thanthi TV – is also projecting a win for the DMK front though it shows the AIADMK managing to hold on to a majority of seats in its stronghold of the western belt. In spite of that the DMK looks set for a comfortable majority in the house the Tamil channel’s exit polls has predicted.

Most exit polls, however, painted a dismal picture for the three smaller parties – Kamal Hassan’s MNM, Dhinakaran’s AMMK and Seeman’s NTK giving them less than 5 per cent of votes. The Axis poll suggested that Seeman’s NTK increasing its vote share to emerge as the party to be watched in the future.

Other than the DMK’s win another keenly watched development is if the BJP can open its account in the Assembly. The party is contesting in 20 seats and according to Thanthi TV is putting up a stiff fight in at least three seats. If it wins even one seat it would mark a hundred per cent win for the party since it has not had an MLA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly since 2001.

In Puducherry, the alliance consisting of the ANRC, BJP, and AIADMK is all set to score a comfortable majority in the 30-seat Assembly. The Congress seems to paying a heavy price for the anti-incumbency generated by former Chief Minister V. Narayansawamy.

