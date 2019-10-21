Exit Poll Results: BJP To Win Big In Maharashtra, Haryana; Congress' Dry Spell To Continue

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will comfortably retain power in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana, say a majority of exit poll results released by a number of media organisations after the closing of voting on Monday evening.

The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicts a landslide for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra with 243 of the 288 seats in the assembly, followed by the Congress-NCP coalition winning just 41 and others 6.

The story is no different for Haryana, where the BJP is expected to get the lion's share with 75 of the 90 seats, according to the News18-IPSOS exit poll, followed by Congress with just 10 seats, relegating the party further to the margins.

According to Times Now exit poll results, the BJP is set to win 71 seats in Haryana while Congress could end up with a meagre 11-seat tally in the assembly, followed by 8 others. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena is expected to get 230 seats, followed by Congress with 48 seats and 10 others.

The ABP News-C-Voter exit poll results, too, predict 72 seats for the saffron party in Haryana while the grand old party may well end up with under 10 seats. The BJP -Sena number in Maharashtra, according to ABP News-C-Voter, could vary between 192 and 216 seats while the Congress-NCP may get somewhere between 55 and 81 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results, however, present a conservative picture as far as the number goes in Maharashtra, predicting 166-194 seats for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. The Congress-NCP, according to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, could finish somewhere between 72-90 seats, followed by others who could win 22-34 seats.

Almost every exit poll result predicted a near decimation of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana.

The India Today-Axis My India exit polls were near perfect in predicting the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the NDA had won 351 seats on its own.

Here's what exit poll results predict for the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra:

Here's what exit poll results predict for the BJP, Congress and INLD in Haryana: