Existing Cold Chain Can Store First Lot Of 3 Crore Covid Vaccines: Health Ministry

Health Ministry on Tuesday said that over 14.8 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far and the cumulative positivity rate has come down to 6.5 per cent.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi contributed 54 per cent of total active coronavirus cases in India.

The current cold chain is capable of storing first lot of 3 crore vaccines for healthcare, frontline workers.

The Ministry added, “Data on frontline healthcare workers is being uploaded on Co-WIN software in preparation of Covid-19 vaccination.”

NEGVAC has recommended around 1 crore health workers should be given priority in Covid-19 vaccination, it added.

