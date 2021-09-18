Excited By Praises From PM Modi And CM Adityanath, UP Farmer Grows Dragon Fruits In Barabanki

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat program showered praises on Harishchandra, a farmer who grew chia seed-- which is considered a super fruit in China and America-- on the soil of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appreciated Harishchandra's hard work for growing a foreign crop through his own resources without any government help. Today, Harishchandra, excited by the good words from the PM and the CM, has shown a new path to the farmers of the state by growing dragon fruit in Amseruwa village of Barabanki.

One kg dragon fruit is being sold for Rs 350. On the initiative of the Chief Minister, the Horticulture Department has decided to give a grant of âÂÂÂ¹ 30,000 per acre to the farmers cultivating dragon fruit. The government hopes that the farmers of the state will now take interest in cultivating this super food.

Agricultural scientist Dr. Sanjeev Kumar said that dragon fruit is cultivated on a commercial scale in many countries including Southeast Asia, United States of America, Caribbean, Australia. Due to the use of the fruit as a medicine and other properties, the Gujarat government has named this fruit as 'Kamalam'. In addition to calcium, magnesium and iron in its fruits, vitamins 'C' and 'A' are also found in abundance in antioxidants, less fat with more fiber and minerals. Due to these qualities, it is also called super fruit. Dragon fruit, also known in common language as pitaya fruit, is eaten mostly in Mexico and Central Asia. The taste of the fruit is very similar to watermelon. The plant looks like a hawthorn, whose stem is soft, it needs support for growth. Apart from being eaten raw, fruits are also used in the form of salads, jams, jellies and juices. It can be produced in most parts of the state as a new profitable crop.

In every form, this fruit is healthy. It increases immunity. It has also been found effective in the control and prevention of sugar. Other vitamins and minerals also have their own benefits. These qualities of this fruit are also admired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. People should know the merits of such useful fruits related to agriculture, farmers should cultivate them.

Harishchandra retired from the Army as an artillery colonel in the year 2015. He says that after retiring, he bought three acres of land in Amseruwa village of Siddaur block of Haidergarh tehsil of Barabanki. Cultivation of Chia Seed, Green Apple, Red Apple Plum, Dragonfood, Black Wheat and many varieties of potatoes started on this land. For the first time in November last year, chia seed was cultivated in half an acre of land. It is originally a crop from Mexico but its cultivation is more in China. In America, it is widely grown for food. It is used to make dishes like laddus, rice, halwa, kheer, which are used in VIP meals. These very small looking seeds are white, brown and black in color and are considered a very good energy source to to the body. It contains many nutrients, due to which their demand is very high. Based on these qualities of chia seed and its demand, the Prime Minister said that its cultivation will not only increase the income of Harishchandra, but will also contribute to a self-reliant India.

Harishchandra says that for the cultivation of dragon fruit in one acre, he planted 2000 plants on 500 pillars. The dragon fruit plants planted three years ago have spent Rs 5-6 lakh in planting them, now the fruits have come out and people are coming to buy this fruit only after coming from the farm. Harishchandra says that the dragon fruit planted in one acre will bear fruit for the next thirty years and they will get 15 lakh rupees every year. Now they plan to grow it in more area this year. Harishchandra, who has earned a name for farming by doing new experiments, says that the cultivation of dragon fruit will prove to be effective in increasing the income of the farmers. Maintenance does not cost much in its cultivation because chemical fertilizers etc are not used in this farming, instead cow dung and organic manure are used. Once planted, the plant gives fruit for 30 years. For the farmer, this farming is like the interest received on the money deposited in the bank. The climate of the state is favorable for this cultivation. If the farmers of the state take interest in its cultivation, then their economic condition will improve.