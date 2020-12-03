December 03, 2020
Corona
Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal Returns Padma Vibhushan In Protest Against Farm Laws

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thurssday returned Padma Vibhushan to protest "betrayal of farmers" by government.

PTI 03 December 2020
Akali stalwart and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday returned his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the Centre's farm laws.

“I am who I am because of the people, especially the common farmer. Today when he has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour,” the Shiromani Akali Dal leader said.

“Parkash Badal today returned the Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India and against the shocking indifference and contempt with which the government is treating the ongoing peaceful and democratic agitation of the farmers against the three farm Acts,” a SAD statement said.

Badal said the farmers are waging a bitter struggle in the severe cold just to secure their fundamental right to life.

