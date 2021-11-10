Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath.

He tweeted a video from his mann ki baat address in which he said in Hindi that Chhath is a festival when people realise the importance of cleanliness and clean their homes, riverfronts, ponds, etc. It is a festival of preserving the environment, freedom from illnesses and observing discipline, he added.

Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning.

The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

