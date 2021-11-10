Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an audio message which said that people are reminded of the importance of cleanliness on the festival of Chhath.

Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival
Snippet from PM Modi's Mann ki Baat on Chhath Puja | Twitter

Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival
2021-11-10T11:24:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 11:24 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath. 

He tweeted a video from his mann ki baat address in which he said in Hindi that Chhath is a festival when people realise the importance of cleanliness and clean their homes, riverfronts, ponds, etc. It is a festival of preserving the environment, freedom from illnesses and observing discipline, he added. 

Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning. 

Narendra Modi Chhath Puja National
