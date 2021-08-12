Encounter Breaks Out In Kashmir After Militants Open Fire At BSF Convoy

An encounter broke out between militants and security personnel on Thursday afternoon after the militants opened fire at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy at Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The police say the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it came under fire. No one was injured in the firing, the police said. There are reports of intermittent exchange of firing going on between the militants and the security forces. The police said reinforcements have reached the spot and senior officers of the police, CRPF, and the Army were monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police have enhanced security keeping the Independence Day function in Srinagar and other places in mind. The police have set drones for aerial surveillance on the eve of Independence Day.

The police said they have the latest drones which will be used for aerial surveillance in and around the main venue for Independence Day in Srinagar including the areas of Lal Chowk, Residency Road. The police said the aerial surveillance helps keep a close watch on the suspects and helps to strengthen the multi-layer security cover.

The Police have been using a drone camera for surveillance for the past few years. During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, the police used drones to keep a vigil on the movement of people and to check any violation of restriction orders.

