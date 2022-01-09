 Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Kulgam district

Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces in J-K's Kulgam District

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of the district following information about the presence of militants there.

Representative image. | PTI

2022-01-09T18:04:38+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 6:04 pm

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. 

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, he said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the spokesman added.

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Encounters Militant
