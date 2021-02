Elderly Couple Found Dead After Party At Greater Noida Home

An elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with the police suspecting that they were murdered by some acquaintances after a house party.

The body of Suman Nath, aged around 65, was found inside the house, while that of her husband Narendra Nath, around 70, was recovered from the basement of the building, a senior officer said.

Greater Noida deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Alpha 2 sector and police teams and forensic experts were inspecting the site.

“Prima facie, it appears that some people had been invited over to the house for a party where they had consumed liquor. Glasses, liquor bottles, chowmein, momos, and cigarette stubs have been found from the house,” Singh said.

“The family members of the victims have also raised suspicion over the involvement of people who had come to the house for the party,” he said.

Multiple police teams have been formed for investigation in the case, the officer said.

DCP Singh added that the couple was into money lending and the family members suspect that some borrowers could also be involved in the killing.

“Initial probe suggests no signs of struggle during the entry of the unidentified suspects. It appears the door of the house was opened by the couple and suspects were known to them had a normal entry,” he said.

“An audio recording of the elderly woman had also been recovered in which she is in conversation with her son-in-law. She tells her that a party is underway on the lower floor of the house where the guests are drinking and eating although I had asked them against doing it,” the officer said.

Certainly the guests at the party are primary suspects and the police will unearth the whole case soon, Singh said, adding an FIR was being lodged at the local Beta 2 sector police station and further proceedings being carried out.

(With PTI inputs.)

