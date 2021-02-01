Editors Guild Of India Seeks Immediate Release Of Journalist Mandeep Punia

The Editors Guild Of India (EGI) on Monday sought the immediate release of journalist Mandeep Punia who was detained from the Singhu border on Saturday.

Punia, a freelance journalist and contributor for The Caravan magazine, was covering the farmers' protest and the subsequent clashes at Singhu border on Saturday when he was detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly misbehaving with an official on duty at the protest site.

Punia has been charged under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a strongly-worded statement, the EGI on Monday expressed concern over Punia’s arrest.

“Punia’s arrest is an attempt to muzzle young, courageous voices of independent journalists that through reporting are busting fake news and speaking truth to power. EGI Demands that Mandeep Punia be released forthwith and Delhi Police restore circumstances in which media can report without fear or favour,” the EGI said through a statement.

