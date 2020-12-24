December 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1.85 Crore In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1.85 Crore In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

The ED said, 'fixed deposits along with seized cash totaling to Rs 1.85 crore' have been attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

PTI 24 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1.85 Crore In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case
Representational image.
Twitter
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1.85 Crore In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case
outlookindia.com
2020-12-24T15:48:41+05:30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.85 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged Kerala gold smuggling case, the agency said on Thursday.

The case emerged on July 5 when gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized by the Customs department from the "diplomatic baggage" that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the Gulf.

The seized gold is stated to be worth Rs 14.82 crore and the ED said that it was "camouflaged as diplomatic baggage to the UAE Consulate, which has immunity from checking at airport as per the Vienna convention."

The agency said, "fixed deposits along with seized cash totaling to Rs 1.85 crore" have been attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Jal Board Office Vandalised, AAP Claims Mob Led By Delhi BJP Chief

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kerala Gold smuggling Enforcement Directorate National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos