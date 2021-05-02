EC Orders FIR Over Celebratory Congregations In Anticipation Of Poll Victory

May 02, 2021
The EC had recently banned victory processions on the counting day to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
The Election Commission has said it has taken a stern view of reports of the congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory ahead of Assembly elections results. It also asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in-charge where such gatherings happen. "The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence," the spokesperson said.

Responding to queries about reports of celebratory gatherings by supporters of political parties, an EC spokesperson said the poll panel has taken a serious note of some reports of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway at a time the country is grappling with a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The counting process began at 8 am.

 With PTI inputs

