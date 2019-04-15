EC Bans Azam Khan And Maneka Gandhi From Campaigning For 72 Hours And 48 Hours Respectively

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Azam Khan of Samajwadi party and union minister Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The development comes hours after the EC barred UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BSP Supremo from campaigning for a similar offence.

While Azam Khan has been barred for three days, Maneka Gandhi will face the censure for two days starting 10 am on Tuesday. The EC order comes three days ahead of the phase two Lok Sabha elections.

The commission earlier on Monday had barred BSP chief Mayawati and Yogi Adiyanath, UP’s BJP chief minister, for 48 and 72 hours for their controversial statements about Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies)