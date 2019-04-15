﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  EC Bans Azam Khan And Maneka Gandhi From Campaigning For 72 Hours And 48 Hours Respectively

EC Bans Azam Khan And Maneka Gandhi From Campaigning For 72 Hours And 48 Hours Respectively

While Azam Khan has been barred for three days, Maneka Gandhi will face the censure for two days starting 10 am on Tuesday. The EC order comes three days ahead of the phase two Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
EC Bans Azam Khan And Maneka Gandhi From Campaigning For 72 Hours And 48 Hours Respectively
PTI Photos
EC Bans Azam Khan And Maneka Gandhi From Campaigning For 72 Hours And 48 Hours Respectively
outlookindia.com
2019-04-15T22:40:30+0530
Also Read

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Azam Khan of Samajwadi party and union minister Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The development comes hours after the EC barred UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BSP Supremo from campaigning for a similar offence.

While Azam Khan has been barred for three days, Maneka Gandhi will face the censure for two days starting 10 am on Tuesday. The EC order comes three days ahead of the phase two Lok Sabha elections.

The commission earlier on Monday had barred BSP chief Mayawati and Yogi Adiyanath, UP’s BJP chief minister, for 48 and 72 hours for their controversial statements about Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Azam Khan Maneka Gandhi Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SC To Examine Election Commission's Authority To Deal With Hate Speeches Of Politicians During Elections
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters