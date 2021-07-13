Dr Reddy’s Soft Launches Sputnik V Vaccine In 50 Cities Including Delhi And Mumbai

Amid many states facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Monday announced that it has soft launched Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in over 50 cities and towns across India.

Prior to this, the vaccine was only available in Hyderabad, since it was launched there on May 14.

The other cities, where the vaccine has now been soft launched include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

"Starting initially in Hyderabad today, the soft launch rollout of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India- including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik,” the Hyderabad-based drug maker tweeted.

Recently, Dr Reddy's received nearly three million doses of Sputnik V from Russian Direct Investment Fund with which it has a pact to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) in India.



The Indian drug regulator has granted permission for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.



Dr Reddy’s has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India including ongoing commercial rollouts to the public, the company added.

These developments come amid many government-run vaccination centres in Delhi temporarily shutting down on Tuesday as the city has exhausted its Covishield vaccine stock.

(With PTI inputs)

