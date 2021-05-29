May 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Doctor Couple Shot Dead By Bikers In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur District

Doctor Couple Shot Dead By Bikers In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur District

The assailants stopped Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) at Circular Road near Central Bus Stand and shot them dead, said the police.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:53 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Doctor Couple Shot Dead By Bikers In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur District
Representational image.
Doctor Couple Shot Dead By Bikers In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur District
outlookindia.com
2021-05-29T10:53:56+05:30

In Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a man and his wife, both doctors, were shot dead in broad daylight on Friday by two bike-borne miscreants, police said.

Bharatpur Inspector General of Police Prashan Kumar Khamesra said the assailants stopped Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) at Circular Road near Central Bus Stand and shot them dead.

The accused have been identified as Anuj and Mahesh.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest, he added.

Dr Gupta was going somewhere in a car along with his wife, he said.

The post mortem of both the deceased was conducted at RBM Hospital, he said.

Khamesra said that the deceased doctor Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema Gupta and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child.

Anuj is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

Police officer Rajendra Sharma said a woman and her five-year-old child were killed after their house was set on fire.

Dr Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze, he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Students Heading To Universities Abroad Can Get Vaccines At Walk-In Centres In Mumbai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Shooting Doctors National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos