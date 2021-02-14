February 14, 2021
Corona
Disha Ravi 'Key Conspirator, Collaborated With Pro-Khalistani Group', Says Delhi Police

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Police alleged Disha Ravi of being involved with pro-Khalistani organisations.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old student and climate activist was on Sunday sent to police custody for allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Talking about the case, the Delhi police alleged that Disha was the "key conspirator" in the curation and distribution of the toolkit document. The police alleged she collaborated with pro-Khalisatani Poetic Justice Foundation to “spread disaffection against Indian state” and also shared the document with Thunberg.

"Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document’s formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the doc. In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg", said the police in a statement.

The police said her custody was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement. 

Duty Magistrate Dev Saroha allowed the Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days.

While seeking her custody, the police told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the "toolkit" on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter.  

It also informed the court that they have recovered the mobile phone of the activist. 

According to the police, the "toolkit" has a particular section that mentions "digital strike-through hashtags on or before January 26, tweetstorms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders".

The "toolkit" was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had added.

Ravi, who is a graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru, is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India'.

With PTI Inputs 

