Discussed Nuclear, Defence Cooperation: Jaishankar On Talks With Russian Counterpart

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. The talks focussed on various aspects of bilateral ties including defence and nuclear cooperation. The leaders also discussed the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.

Discussions were “comprehensive and productive”, Jaishankar said after the meeting concluded on Tuesday afternoon.

“We talked about our long-standing partnership in nuclear, space and defence sectors. We also discussed our rapidly expanding energy cooperation and exchanged views on regional, global matters,” Jaishankar said.

The duo also held talks on the countries’ approach to Afghanistan, the minister said, adding, “I shared our viewpoint on the Indo-Pacific.”

Meanwhile, Lavrov said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the talks adding that they also discussed aspects related to defence cooperation and weapons manufacturing.

(With PTI inputs)

