April 06, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Discussed Nuclear, Defence Cooperation: Jaishankar On Talks With Russian Counterpart

Discussed Nuclear, Defence Cooperation: Jaishankar On Talks With Russian Counterpart

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Discussed Nuclear, Defence Cooperation: Jaishankar On Talks With Russian Counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov before a meeting, in New Delhi.
PTI
Discussed Nuclear, Defence Cooperation: Jaishankar On Talks With Russian Counterpart
outlookindia.com
2021-04-06T15:43:09+05:30
Also read

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. The talks focussed on various aspects of bilateral ties including defence and nuclear cooperation. The leaders also discussed the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.

Discussions were “comprehensive and productive”, Jaishankar said after the meeting concluded on Tuesday afternoon.

“We talked about our long-standing partnership in nuclear, space and defence sectors. We also discussed our rapidly expanding energy cooperation and exchanged views on regional, global matters,” Jaishankar said.

The duo also held talks on the countries’ approach to Afghanistan, the minister said, adding, “I shared our viewpoint on the Indo-Pacific.”

Meanwhile, Lavrov said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the talks adding that they also discussed aspects related to defence cooperation and weapons manufacturing.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

In 30 Days, Covid Caseload In Odisha Surges From 5 To Over 500; Second Wave For Odisha?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau S. Jaishankar National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos