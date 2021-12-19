Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Disclosure Of Reports On Electoral Bonds Not In Public Interest: CIC Dismisses Plea

Central Information Commission, while dismissing a plea to disclose SBI and RBI reports on electoral bonds noted that there appears to be "no public interest" in further prolonging the matter as there is no substance in the appeal calling for intervention by the Commission.

Disclosure Of Reports On Electoral Bonds Not In Public Interest: CIC Dismisses Plea
Central Information Commission of India | Commons

Trending

Disclosure Of Reports On Electoral Bonds Not In Public Interest: CIC Dismisses Plea
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T13:07:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 1:07 pm

Central Information Commission has dismissed an appeal that sought disclosure of reports submitted by State Bank of India (SBI) to the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), regarding the sale and encashment of electoral bonds in 2018 which are withheld by SBI on grounds of personal information held in fiduciary capacity.

Nearly, three years after an appeal was filed with the Central Information Commission (CIC), the highest authority to adjudicate RTI matters, Suresh Chandra, Information Commissioner, noted that there appears to be "no public interest" in further prolonging the matter as there is no substance in the appeal calling for intervention by the Commission. 

"The Commission after adverting to the facts and circumstances of the case, hearing both the parties and perusal of records, feels that due information has been given to the appellant," he said.

The case pertains to an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak seeking denomination wise details of electoral bonds sold by State Bank of India (SBI) in March and April 2018, total number of buyers, application forms submitted for buying the bonds, reports submitted by SBI to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government on sale and encashment of bonds, in his eight pointer application. 

The SBI provided the data on electoral bonds sale through various branches, but did not give details on application forms submitted for purchase of the bonds and the reports submitted by the bank to RBI and the government, citing two exemption clauses -- information being held in fiduciary capacity and information being personal in nature -- to deny the information. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Nayak approached the CIC in 2018 with his appeal against the SBI's denial of information.

He argued that the Electoral Bonds Scheme, 2018 was not a legislation duly enacted by parliament or any state legislature. 

It was merely an instrument brought into existence by the Government of India in exercise of the powers conferred on it by subsection(3) of Section 31 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), he said.

He cited the reply of SBI on his query on the methodology applied by the bank to ascertain whether or not a political party redeeming electoral bonds with any of authorised branches had secured at least one per cent of the votes polled during the last round of general elections, as required under the electoral bond scheme.

The SBI had said it referred to Election Commission of India (ECI) website to prepare the list based on votes polled for the party in last election. 

Nayak, in between, had also filed another RTI application before ECI which said they do not compile such information. 

He alleged that the reply given by the SBI was misleading. 

"The appellant (Nayak) reiterated that there were sufficient public interest grounds to require the disclosure of the information, to ensure transparency of action in order to make the government and its instrumentalities  accountable to the governed," Chandra noted in his order.

After three hearings, Information Commissioner Chandra agreed with SBI, saying the bank emphasised that the Supreme Court had already seized of 
the matter relating to the electoral bond scheme and had refused to stay the said scheme vide their order dated March 26, 2021, and since there were no specific directions to make the information public, the said scheme continued to be valid and continued to cast an obligation and duty on the respondent to maintain confidentiality and not to disclose information with respect to contested points of the application.

"The authorities have claimed exemption by virtue of the provisions under section 8(1)(e) (fiduciary) and (j) (personal) of the RTI Act. The claim of the respondent has been buttressed by the law laid down by the Supreme Court in K S Puttaswamy case," Chandra said while dismissing the appeal.

Tags

PTI Electoral Bonds Central Information Commission (CIC) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Goa Liberation Day: Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee Greet Goans

Goa Liberation Day: Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee Greet Goans

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot, 'Ghoshnajeevi'

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Former SC Judge Justice Nanavati Who Probed Godhra, Anti-Sikh Riots, Dies At 86

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sacrilege Attempt At Amritsar Golden Temple

Hindutvawadi Bathes Alone In Ganga But A Hindu Will Bathe With Crores Of Others: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts

Chopper Crash | Court Of Inquiry Will Be Thorough Process, May Take A Few More Weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

No FIR Against Nawab Malik For Allegedly Violating Covid-19 Norms, Mumbai Court Rejects Plea

No FIR Against Nawab Malik For Allegedly Violating Covid-19 Norms, Mumbai Court Rejects Plea

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Read More from Outlook

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Ashwani Kumar / Niti Aayog’s prognosis is timely but it has missed the larger picture of irreversible social revolution in Bihar.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement