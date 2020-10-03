October 03, 2020
Corona
Dharmendra Pradhan Becomes First Union Minister To Donate Plasma

After donating his Plasma, Shri Pradhan urged people to donate their plasma for the well-being for the people infected with Covid-19 and save precious lives.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2020
After recovering from Covid-19, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan donated his plasma today.

He donated his plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack at 3.30pm.

He is the first Union Minister to donate his plasma after fighting the infection for nearly three weeks.

After donating his Plasma, Shri Pradhan urged people to donate their plasma for the well-being for the people infected with Covid-19 and save precious lives.

Notably, those infected and recovered from Covid - 19 their plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies provided one way for immune system to fight the virus .

