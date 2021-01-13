Dhananjay Munde Accused Of Rape, He Says Attempt To Blackmail

A woman has accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of rape and alleged that the Mumbai Police did not take cognizance of her complaint.

Munde, however, denied the allegations on Tuesday. He claimed that he is being blackmailed by the complainant and her sister, with whom Munde was in a relationship and has two children.

The 37-year-old woman, an aspiring singer, said she wrote to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, stating that Munde repeatedly raped her in 2006. She also claimed that she approached Oshiwara police here earlier but her complaint was not accepted.

Munde (45) said the woman's claims were part of a conspiracy to blackmail him. He, however, acknowledged that he was in a relationship with the complainant's sister and has two children with her.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Munde said his wife, family and friends were aware of this relationship, adding the two kids have been accepted by his family.

He said the woman with whom he was in a relationship had been blackmailing him since 2019 and he had filed a police complaint and also moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the distribution of defamatory content against him.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine