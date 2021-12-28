Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Derogatory Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi: Case Registered Against Kalicharan Maharaj In Maharashtra

The Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, alias Abhjit Sarag, a resident of Shivajinagar in old city area of Akola had made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, during an event in Chhattisgarh.

Derogatory Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi: Case Registered Against Kalicharan Maharaj In Maharashtra
File photo of Mahatma Gandhi.

Trending

Derogatory Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi: Case Registered Against Kalicharan Maharaj In Maharashtra
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T11:15:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:15 am

The police in Maharashtra have registered a case against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said on Tuesday.

Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Sarag, a resident of Shivajinagar in old city area of Akola, made the remarks on Sunday during an event at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

On Monday, local Congress leaders staged a protest outside the City Kotwali police station here against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people.

Based on a complaint filed by local Congress functionary Prashant Gawande, the police registered a case against the seer under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the official from Kotwali police station said.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse. He had also asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

An FIR was subsequently registered against him in Raipur.

His comments also drew a sharp criticism from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the issue found an echo in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Baghel had said if a "hypocrite" thinks he can succeed in his intention by abusing the Father of the Nation and spreading venom in society, then it is his illusion.

He also said strict action will be taken under the law if anyone tries to instigate people by making such remarks.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had raised the issue in the state Assembly and demanded that the religious leader be booked for treason and arrested.
"The MVA government will seek a report about the comments (of Kalicharan Maharaj) and take stern action," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said.

Tags

PTI Kalicharan Maharaj Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse Maharashtra Defamatory Comments Defamatory Chhattisgarh Maharashtra Hindutva National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Attends IIT Kanpur Convocation Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Attends IIT Kanpur Convocation Ceremony

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces Another List Of Contestants

JNU Circular: Students' Outfits Criticize Circular On Sexual Harassment Counselling For Victim Blaming

Covid-19: India Gets Two More Vaccines Corbevax, Covovax

Will Omicron End Covid-19 Pandemic? What The Spanish Flu Teaches Us

Delhi AQI Improves From ‘Severe’ To ‘Poor’; Slight Dip In Temperature

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 6,358 New Coronavirus Cases, Omicron Tally Reaches 653

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron In Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal To Review Covid Situation, Decide On 'Yellow Alert' Today

Omicron In Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal To Review Covid Situation, Decide On 'Yellow Alert' Today

Navjot Singh Sidhu Faces Defamation After 'Wet Pants' Remark On Police

Navjot Singh Sidhu Faces Defamation After 'Wet Pants' Remark On Police

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre

Read More from Outlook

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Medical experts say that the currently available evidence shows that Omicron might turn out to be a variant like the Spanish Flu, which will turn the pandemic into an endemic.

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement