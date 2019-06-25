'India's Soul Was Crushed On June 25, 1975': PM Modi Speaks About Emergency In Lok Sabha

Also Read What If Indira Gandhi Had Not Declared Emergency?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening launched into a tirade against the Congress party for declaring "Emergency" in the country on June 25, 1975. "The soul of India was crushed, the press was muzzled, " he said.

Taking potshots at Congress, Modi said the party never recognised efforts of anyone but only the members from the Gandhi-Nehru family.

"There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to the national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress," Modi said.

"Did they ever speak about the good work of Narismha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan ji," the Prime Minister added.

Replying to the "Motion Of Thanks on the President's Address" in the Lok Sabha, Modi stressed the need for inclusive development in the country.

"We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation."

"I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," Modi said.

He said that poverty alleviation and modernization of the country must happen simultaneously.

The prime minister also spoke about the ongoing water crisis in the country, saying, "We have to save water, we will save the lives of common people by saving water. Water crisis impacts the poor and our women the most," adding we will use micro-irrigation to conserve water.

He thanked all the leaders from the Opposition for their speeches in the Lok Sabha and appreciated Speaker Om Birla for having conducted the house.

PM Modi said these elections have shown that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country, this spirit is commendable, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)