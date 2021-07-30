July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Democracy Must Go On; Will Be In Delhi Every 2 Months: Mamata Banerjee

Democracy Must Go On; Will Be In Delhi Every 2 Months: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee's first trip to the national capital after her resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly polls was akin to testing the waters before she waded deeper into national politics.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:13 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Democracy Must Go On; Will Be In Delhi Every 2 Months: Mamata Banerjee
Banerjee also said that she supports the farmers’ issue and is in touch with them.
File Photo
Democracy Must Go On; Will Be In Delhi Every 2 Months: Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2021-07-30T22:13:30+05:30
Also read

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that "democracy must go on" as she left Delhi after a five-day visit. She also promised to to return to the capital once every two months.

Banerjee's first trip to the national capital after her resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly polls was akin to testing the waters before she waded deeper into national politics.

"The visit was successful. Met a lot of my colleagues for political reasons. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is 'save democracy, save country'. I will come here every two months,” said the chief minister before leaving TMC MP and nephew Abhishek Banerjee's residence.

Banerjee also said that she supports the farmers’ issue and is in touch with them.

She was referring to their protest against three agri laws, which were enacted in September last year.

"There cannot be anything better than opposition unity for a political purpose. I couldn't meet every leader that I wanted to because of Covid protocols. However, the outcome of the meetings has been good. Let us work together," the TMC supremo said.

She met some leaders of opposition parties, raising speculations about the possible united opposition before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress presiden Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders like Anand Sharma, Kamal Nath and Abhishkh Singhvi.

From the BJP, she met only Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. She also met DMK leader Kanimozhi.

With her proclaiming, “Ab poore desh mein khela hobe" (game will be on all over the country)", Banerjee seems to have blown the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Immediately Withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill’: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Delhi Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos