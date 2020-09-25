September 25, 2020
Corona
Delhi University's New Academic Session To Start On Nov 18

In case vacant seats are left, further cut-offs may be announced by the varsity.

PTI 25 September 2020
File photo
Faculty of Arts, DU
2020-09-25T22:54:39+05:30

 Delhi University's new academic session will commence on November 18, while admissions for undergraduate courses under the first cut-off list will begin from October 12

The new session will commence on November 18, while admissions under the special cut-off list will be between November 18 to November 20.

For entrance-based undergraduate courses, admissions against the first merit list will happen between October 19 to October 21 while the last date of payment is October 23.

Admissions under the second merit list will happen between October 26 and October 28, while admissions under the third merit list be between November 2 to November 4.

The registration portal for first spot admission will open on November 10 and admissions will be held the next day.

Admissions against first merit list for postgraduate courses will be held between October 26 and October 28 while the admission under the second merit list will be between November 2 and November 4. Admissions under the third merit list will be held between November 9 and November 11, according to the schedule.

