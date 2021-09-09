Delhi University has announced the results of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for session May-June 2021. To check the results, follow this link.

To check the list of declared results, follow this link.

Unlike the previous semester's examinations, which were conducted in an Open Book Examination format, this year saw Assignment Based Examinations. Students were given assignments throughout their semester and the marks which had 20 per cent weightage in the final results of the previous online semester were scaled up to 100 per cent.

The examination department of the University of Delhi had most of its people down with COVID-19 while the second wave was peaking. Due to this, students were evaluated on the basis of their assignments. While some had anticipated this move well in advance, some were taken by surprise when their examination preparations came to a halt with the announcement.

