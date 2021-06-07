Lockdown Relief: What's Open And What's Not Across The Country

With India recording a steady drop in its daily Covid cases, some states across the country have started the process of ‘unlocking’ by gradually easing coronavirus-induced restrictions and curfews. From Delhi to Tamil Nadu — several states have announced plans to relax lockdowns, based on their weekly positive rates and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals.

However, there are also some states, like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Goa that have decided to continue with lockdown.

Here are the states that have lifted restrictions:

Delhi

Following a significant dip in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government announced that it will begin the unlock process from today, easing restrictions across sectors including markets and metro services.

What’s open:

Shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops can open with the restrictions of opening on odd-even basis. They will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi Metro services, which was suspended since May 10, can resume services with 50 per cent seating capacity in train coaches.

Private offices are now allowed to function with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5 pm. However, Kejriwal urged all those who can work from home to continue to do so.

In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff.

Government offices dealing with emergency services can work with 100 per cent staff.

Since liquor shops are not on the prohibited list in the original curfew order dated April 19, 2021, therefore it will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

The revenue services in a district-like registry will be functional.

Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021.

Deliveries by e-commerce platforms will continue.

Essential services can operate at 100 per cent capacity.

What’s closed:

Cinemas and theatres, along with any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

Gyms, spas, salons and barbershops are not allowed to function in the city yet. The government had said that a decision regarding this would be taken soon.

Restaurants and bars except home delivery/take away will remain closed for now.

Uttar Pradesh/ Noida

With coronavirus cases slowly dipping, the Uttar Pradesh government has eased restrictions in districts having less than 600 active cases. Night curfew and weekend lockdown will remain in the state as well.

Shops and markets outside containment zones can function from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays i.e, from Monday to Friday.

Vegetable markets in densely populated areas will function in open places.

Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants.

Street hawkers and vendors can resume their work with Covid appropriate behaviour and distancing.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed.

While there would be full attendance for the frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation.

A Covid help desk must be established at all offices.

Industrial units will remain open following Covid appropriate guidelines with a mandatory Covid help desk.

Govt has asked the private sector to encourage the employees to work from home.

No employee with COVID symptoms will be permitted inside the office premises.

Passengers will be allowed in autos and other 3 wheelers vehicles.

Passengers allowed in e-rickshaw.

Passengers allowed in 4 wheelers all subject to proper distancing and wearing of masks.

Not more than 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time.

Not more than 25 members will be allowed in a wedding function.

Only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level unlock plan based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in each district. The strategy will be implemented as soon as district and civic authorities issue orders in their respective areas.

Under this plan, districts falling under “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have lockdown-like curbs.

Malls, theatres, shops, gyms and restaurants can resume normal operations in Level 1 districts. In Level 2 districts, malls and theatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity while in districts falling in Levels 3, 4 and 5, these can function with some restrictions. Mumbai falls under Level 2.

Marriage, funerals and other social gatherings can be held without restrictions in Level 1 areas. In other areas, these activities can be held, but with restrictions.

According to the notification, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the state public health department, which will declare the occupancy of oxygenated beds and the positivity rate of the state and every district.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government, too, has revised its lockdown restriction strategy to permit shops to re-open from June 4. Shops will remain open between 9 am to 6 pm across the state. It has also permitted home delivery of food till 10 pm.

Offices in Gujarat have been allowed to function without any restrictions from June 7 onwards.

Tamil Nadu

While the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till June 14, curbs have been lifted in 27 districts, including Chennai.

In districts where restrictions have been lifted to an extent, the government has permitted the sale of essentials — vegetables, fruits, and meat — between 6 am and 5 pm. Meanwhile, government offices have been allowed to operate at 30 per cent seating capacity.

Bihar

On May 31, the Nitish Kumar-led government announced that restrictions would be lifted across the state. However, a state-wide lockdown will remain in place till June 8.

Under the revised restrictions, shops selling essential items will be allowed to open between 6 am and 2 pm.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday unveiled a list of revised lockdown rules after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state. Restaurants are now permitted to operate for three hours every evening, as long as their employees are vaccinated.

“Covid-19 contagion is declining in West Bengal following the imposition of restrictions. Restaurants can be open for three hours in the evening from 5 pm to 8 pm provided the people working there are vaccinated,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Shopping malls will be permitted to function at 25 per cent capacity from June 15.

Rajasthan

In places where the positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and the use of medical oxygen and other vital medical infrastructure is below 60 per cent, certain commercial activities have been permitted by the Rajasthan government.

However, weekend curfews will remain from Friday noon till 5 am on Tuesday till the number of active cases in the state reduces to 10,000.

Private offices are allowed to operate till 2 pm with 24 per cent seating capacity. Intra-district movement of private vehicles has been permitted from 5 am till 12 noon from Tuesday to Friday. After June 8, inter-district travel will also be allowed during the same time.

Social gatherings are still banned, as are sports activities, cultural and religious functions, festivals and re-opening of educational institutes and markets.

Leh

Following a month-long Covid curfew, officials have announced an easing of restrictions from Monday.

Under the new guidelines, some commercial activities covering almost all segments will be permitted from Monday. However, public transport, private offices, salons, barbershops, beauty parlours, spas and gyms would continue to remain closed till further orders, while the relaxations would not be extended nor applicable in areas notified as containment zones.

Weekend curfew and night curfew would remain in force in the district as earlier, PTI reported.

Development activities and construction work where labourers reside on the worksite while following Covid SOPs will be permitted, officials said.

Haryana

Considering the consistent decline in a number of new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past week, the Haryana government, on Sunday, has issued more relaxations in the coming week even though the lockdown imposed has been extended till June 14.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed for upto 21 persons. Weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. However, baraat processions are not allowed.

Religious places are also allowed to open with 21 persons at one time.

Corporate offices are permitted to unction with 50 per cent attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

