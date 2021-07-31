Delhi Road Under IIT Flyover Caves In Due To Heavy Rains

A huge portion of a road under IIT-Delhi flyover caved in due to heavy rains in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a portion of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in.

The city received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moderate rains are expected later in the day, the weatherman said.

à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¿à¤ à¤ à¤²à¤°à¥à¤

IIT à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸ à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤§à¤à¤¸à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ IIT à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤« à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¿à¤ à¤¡à¤¾à¤¯à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥l à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤à¥l pic.twitter.com/xcyhBoN3UC — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 31, 2021

The IMD on Friday had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions.

The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

(PTI inputs)

