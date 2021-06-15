Delhi Riots: HC Grants Bail To Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha In UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) law, in connection with the northeast Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani set aside the trial court's orders denying bail to the three accused and allowed their appeals by admitting them to regular bail.

The three accused were arrested in May last year in connection with the riots in north east Delhi.

Kalita and Narwal, who are members of the Pinjra Tod (break the cage) group, were arrested in connection with the communal riots in northeast Delhi. They were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

The high court directed Pinjra Tod activists Narwal and Kalita and Tanha to surrender their passports and not to offer any inducement to prosecution witnesses or tamper with the evidence in the case.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

With PTI inputs

